APC vests NEC powers on NWC for three months

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has resolved to vest the powers on the National Working Committee (NWC) for the next three months.

This motion is moved by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and seconded by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila. at the meeting on Wednesday.

Present at the meeting was President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu and other party members. The President is presiding over the 11th meeting of the NEC.

Senator Lawan pledged total commitment and support to the party saying insecurity in Nigeria grew over the years and did not emerge from the present administration. He however assured that given the enormous investment to tackle insecurity, the situation will abate before the end of the President’s tenure in office.