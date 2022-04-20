Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United: Defeat ‘humiliating’, says Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick described his side’s heavy Premier League defeat by Liverpool at Anfield as “humiliating”. Liverpool outclassed their bitter rivals in a 4-0 win on Tuesday to go top of the Premier League.

United, who missed the chance to move level with fourth-placed Tottenham in the race for a Champions League place, dropped to sixth. “It’s embarrassing, it’s disappointing, maybe even humiliating,” Rangnick said.

“Especially in the first half, we were just not up to it,” Rangnick also told Sky Sports. “We were nowhere. “We could have had a back line of six or seven, if you don’t try to win second balls first, not even to speak of first balls… we were second best in all relevant areas of the first half and that is just not good enough.

“They [Liverpool] just showed what kind of calibre they are. We are not up for it. We are not good enough to get points in a game against Liverpool.” Asked how United can close the gap to Liverpool, he added: “We have to accept they are six years ahead of us now.

“When Jurgen Klopp came they changed at the club and lifted not just the team but the club and city to a new level. That is what needs to happen with us in the next transfer windows.