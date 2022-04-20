Marco Silva: Fulham belong in Premier League, says boss after sealing promotion

Fulham are “back where they belong” in the Premier League after securing promotion back to the top flight, says head coach Marco Silva. Victory over Preston was enough to ensure the leaders could not be caught by anyone below second-placed Bournemouth in the Championship.

Two goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic, either side of a Fabio Carvalho strike, got the job done. “It feels fantastic to get this club back where it belongs,” Silva said. He told BBC Radio London: “Ourselves, we enjoyed it but the way we make the fans proud of us is fantastic and I have to say I’m proud of our players because from the first day they have worked really hard.”

Silva said his staff would enjoy the night but focus will quickly switch to the challenge ahead. “It will be a huge challenge for us but we have to do the right things to prepare,” he said. “When you achieve something so important early in the season, that gives you time to prepare in the right way and we have to do that.”