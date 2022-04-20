Osinbajo receives ICC Prosecutor, commends proposed reforms at International Court

The move by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to reform its system as part of efforts to mend relations with African countries is a welcome development, and a crucial moment for the continent, the Vice President has said.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo stated this on Tuesday when he received the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Mr Karim Khan, who was on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja. He said the proposal to reform the international justice system would “reassure African countries that there is room for negotiations and that the ICC is not just out to witch hunt any individual or organisation.”

The Vice President stressed the need to create a system that builds relationships and credibility among member states, “creating a sense that everyone can be treated fairly.” Commending the court for making the bold move, he said, “The steps that you are taking are very crucial.

“For Nigeria, you will get all the cooperation, and at the end of the day, people must feel that the system is just and fair to all.”