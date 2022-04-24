Fidelity Bank Picketing: Group call on Fidelity Bank to pay garnished money of N471m to the union

Amalgamated Union of Public Service Corporation Technical Employees (AUPCTRE) say its attention has been drawn to a plethora of press releases and propagandas by the Management of Fidelity Bank Plc. Misinforming the public about the picketing of Fidelity Bank Pic nationwide on Thursday, 14th April, 2022. Saying the Union AUPCTRE is served with Notice of Appeal as well as a Motion for stay of Execution of the Order,

In a statement signed by the General Secretary AUPCTRE Sikiru Waheed stated that, the reverse is the case “AUPCTRE indeed obtained a garnishee order from National Industrial Court (NIC) Enugu division on January, 11th 2022 against the accounts of Anambra State Government in Fidelity Bank with two other Banks on behalf of employees of Anambra State Urban Water Holding Companies and Anambra State Waste Management Authority on their salary’s entitlements for over a period of 10 years.

The two other Banks immediately complied with the court order and paid the Union having been served with the judgment but Fidelity Bank was adamant and refused to pay the Union till date before the picketing.” He says, the picketing is an instrument by Trade Unions to actualize a dispute that has reached a deadlock and it is supported by Trade Union Act Cap T14 part 5 section 43, hence, AUPCTRE is in compliance. He added that, “as at the date of picketing the Bank, the legal Department of Fidelity Bank and the Chief Security Officer of the Bank could not prove the assertion that the Union was served with notice of Appeal and a Motion for Stay of Execution as at 13th April, 2022.

What the Bank was relying on was a mere Notice of application to Appeal and the Motion for Stay of Execution which the court has not granted before the picketing by AUPCTRE on 14th April, 2022. Fidelity Bank needs to come clean on the issue at stake devoid of blatant falsehood and mischief of the highest order.” He says, A garnishee order Absolute is meant to be complied with and in this case Fidelity Bank need to comply by releasing the garnished money of N471m domiciled in their account by Anambra State Government to the Union for onward payment to the beneficiaries.

He stated that, it was on Tuesday, 19th April, 2022 that the Union received a black-market Interim Injunction from the Federal High Court, Lagos restraining the Union (AUPCTRE) from further picketing Fidelity Bank pending hearing on the motion fixed for Friday, 29th April, 2022. “We are quite aware that Federal High Court has no jurisdiction over a matter that was concluded in National Industrial Court. However, as law abiding Trade Union, we will comply by the Court order but the mother of all picketing of Fidelity Bank” shall commence after the hearing fixed for 29th April. 2022.”

The union further call on all friends of workers and humanity to impress it upon the Management of Fidelity Bank to do the needful before they embark on the second round of the picketing which shall be total and all encompassing.