Tributes pour in for ‘Golden King’ Alaafin of Oyo

An avalanche of condolences and accolades were recorded on Saturday in the wake of the passing away of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

News of the top Yoruba traditional ruler’s demise broke on Saturday morning hours after he died at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital in Ado Ekiti. He was 83 years old.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement, said the Alaafin’s reign had “covered major historic transitions in the country, and witnessed transformations in his domain.” Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said the late Alaafin was a symbol of Nigeria’s epic struggle for self-discovery and self-actualisation.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, described the royal father as “our last man standing in the rank of most eminent royal fathers with long years of leadership” and “a golden king”.