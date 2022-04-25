Sylvester Oromoni: Inquest resumes with testimony of minors as coroner bars journalists

Proceedings resumed on Monday at the coroner’s inquest into the circumstances surrounding the cause of death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki.

The coroner, Magistrate Mikail Kadiri, who is sitting at the Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Ogba, barred journalists from covering and witnessing the inquest.

The registrar of the court, who announced the Magistrate’s order, said that the hearing was mainly for lawyers. He asked journalists and others to leave the courtroom.