Lack of accountability responsible for Nigeria’s security challenges, says Saraki

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant Bukola Saraki has condemned the Federal Government’s handling of the security situation in the country. He believes that the inability to hold anyone accountable is responsible for the country’s continuous security challenges.

The former Senate President said this on Tuesday at the PDP Secretariat in Jos, Plateau State, while addressing the party’s delegates ahead of the forthcoming presidential congress for which he is seeking the support of the delegates.

Senator Saraki reminded the delegates of the middle-belt role in the stability of the country, especially in the emergence of presidential candidates and reasons that it is the turn of the north-central to produce the next democratically elected president.

“Nigeria today, we do not have the luxury of sending anybody to the Villa. Unfortunately, the people of Plateau are bearing the brunt of it. They’ve lost close relatives, close friends, properties, and that cannot continue,” he said.