Renewed Violence: DSS uncovered a plot by some criminal elements

The Department of State Services (DSS) has uncovered a ploy by suspected criminal gangs to forge an alliance among themselves with a view to launching further attacks on critical infrastructure and other frequented public places like worship and relaxation centres, especially during and after the holidays and festive celebrations.

A statement signed by the spokesperson of the Service, Dr. Peter Afunanya said the public attention is drawn to plans by criminal elements to return the country to the pre-2015 era reminiscent of IED attacks on soft and hard targets in parts of the country. He said the objective of these criminal elements is to achieve some self- serving interests as well as cause fear among the citizenry. The spokesperson noted that the Service, however, recalls its earlier warning that some groups and individuals were plotting to stoke violence in the country.

Dr Peter Afunanya in the statement maintained that these patrons, owners and managers of aforementioned public places are advised to be wary of this development and implement basic security measures to deter the threats. While the Service is committed to the disruption of this trend and pattern of violent attacks, it would continue to partner with other security agencies to ensure that necessary drills are emplaced in order that public peace and order are not jeopardized.

Meanwhile, the DGSS, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, is wishing all and sundry a hitch free Workers’ Day and Sallah celebrations ahead.