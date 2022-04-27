Buhari presides over FEC meeting, swears in four Permanent Secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House where he also swore in four permanent secretaries. The new permanent secretaries include Mrs Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, Kachollom Daju, Malla Shehu Ibrahim, Dr Mary Ogbe.

Those physically present at the oath-taking were the President Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Doctor Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Also in attendance were the ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Justice, Abubakar Malami; Agriculture, Mohammed Mahmood; Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite; Labor and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige; Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu and that of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, among others.

Other ministers attended virtually from their various offices in Abuja. Shortly after the meeting commenced, the cabinet observed a minute silence for a former Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture; Aviation, Tonye Graham-Douglas, who died recently at the age of 82.