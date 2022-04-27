Senator Danbaba defects from PDP to APC

The Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, Ibrahim Danbaba, has defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progress Congress (APC).

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read the letter from Senator Danbaba announcing his defection to the APC. Senator Danbaba stated in the letter that he is defecting because of the crisis in the PDP in Sokoto state.

However, Senator Philip Aduda argued that there is no crisis in the PDP in Sokoto state.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan ruled Senator Aduda out of order, saying he cannot know the situation in Sokoto State better than a lawmaker from that state.