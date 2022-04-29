2023: APC does not regret N100m Nomination Fee – National Chairman

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, says the party does not regret pegging its presidential nomination form at N100m.

He said this on Friday while addressing State House Correspondents after presenting the Ekiti APC governorship candidate, Abiodun Oyebanji, to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former lawmaker explained that the move was to ward off unserious contenders and raise sufficient funds ahead of the upcoming elections. It is also to discourage parties that have no chance of winning elections from sponsoring individuals to play the role of spoilers, he added.

Aside from this, the APC leader also party has not yet taken a decision on the zoning of its presidential candidate for the 2023 election. According to him, the decision on which part of the country should produce the party’s flagbearer was beyond him.