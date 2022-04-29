2023: Sanwo-Olu picks APC Nomination Form for second term

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has picked his All Progressives Congress’ nomination form to contest for re-election in 2023.

The form was picked on behalf of the Governor by Hon. James Faleke in Abuja on Friday. Mr Sanwo-Olu is seeking another four years in office that will expire in 2027. His re-election efforts are expected to be unchallenged within the APC.

The Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of the APC in Lagos, has reportedly endorsed Mr Sanwo-Olu.