Two die as tipper crashes into vehicles in Lagos

Two persons have died and several others injured following a crash involving six vehicles on the bridge linking Maryland and Ojota, Ikorodu Road in Lagos State. The deceased died on the spot.

The incident happened at Odo Itlya Alaro around 2:00 am on Friday. The victims were returning from Mile 12 where they had gone to buy goods. Those injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. One of the corpses was taken to a morgue by the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SHEMU).

Family members of the other victim, identified as Blessing, took her body. It was gathered that the incident happened when a tipper laden with 30 tons of sharp sand and at high speed, ran into two commercial buses (Danfo).

Aside from the tipper, with registration number T-12015LA, the crash also involved an empty tanker with registration number FKJ-506XM, an articulated truck laden with metal coils, and a grey-coloured Toyota Camry with the number plate ABC-261AJ.