2022 Labour Day Celebration: FCT Minister felicitates with FCT Workers, assure residents on commencement of Abuja light rail soon

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello has offered his good wishes to all workers in the FCT on the celebration of the 2022 Workers’ Day. In his message to commemorate May Day, the Minister congratulated the leadership and members of the Nigeria Labour Congress, the Trade Union Congress and all other employees across the Federal Capital Territory in a press statement via his Chief Press Secretary Anthony Ogunleye.

Bello while admonishing workers assured them that the Abuja light rail will soon resume operations having been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As well as the on-going Greater Abuja Water Project will, on completion, tremendously improve water supply in the FCT. According to him, the collective efforts of all the workers have over the years ensured the sustained development and growth of the Federal Capital Territory making the city of Abuja one of the most beautiful capital cities in Africa and the pride of every Nigerian. Going down memory lane, the Minister also paid tribute to the pioneer staff of the FCT Administration who braved the odds and made tremendous sacrifices to lay the foundation for what the nation’s capital is today.

In the words of the Minister “As we celebrate Workers’ Day, let us not forget the tremendous sacrifices made by the pioneer staff of the FCT Administration, who braved the odds and displayed extreme sense of patriotism by coming to the FCT to lay the foundation of what has today, become a beautiful capital territory. Bello equally paid tribute to the thousands of construction workers and other employees who made Abuja their home and paved the way for others to follow in their wake. He urged today’s employees, to show the same zeal and imbibe a similar sense of duty as demonstrated by their predecessors.

The Minister also commended the leadership of organized labour unions in Nigeria for the theme of the 2022 Workers’ Day celebration which is “Labour, Politics and Quest for Good Governance and Development in Nigeria” describing it as apt and timely.