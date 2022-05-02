Eid-El-Fitr: FCT Minister Muhammad Bello charge Muslims to continue in the act of charity

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Muhammad Bello has congratulated all residents of the FCT, especially the Muslim Ummah as they join the rest of the Muslim in the world in the celebration of Eid-El- Fitr signaling the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to Bello over the last 30 days, the Muslim brothers and sisters had, in keeping with the Islamic injunctions, engaged not only in fasting and prayers, but also in various acts of charity and caring for one another. He urges Muslims faithful not to limit these acts of charity, love and tolerance to only the holy month but should inculcate this culture into their everyday lives. While congratulating all on the successful completion of this religious obligation and pray that the supplications made to Almighty Allah would be answered.

He reminded residents of the Federal Capital Territory on the ideals which were founded on unity and peace, implore residents to resist the machinations of those who seek to destroy these ideals in their actions and utterances, always to sow the seeds of unity, peace and tolerance in the communities.

Bello therefore assured FCT residents that all security agencies have put measures in place to ensure the peaceful celebration of Sallah and also call on residents to be security conscious and follow all guidelines issued by the relevant security authorities regarding the Eid El-Fitr celebrations.