Buhari arrives in Ebonyi on two-day visit, to commission 16 projects

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday arrived Ebonyi State to commission some infrastructure projects. The projects, up to 16, include a flyover and the King David University of Medical Sciences, all in Uburu, Ohaozara local government area.

President Buhari commended the Ebonyi State Government for executing what he describes as life-changing projects for economic transformation in the state.

For the governor, David Umahi, his government will continue to support the Federal Government’s agenda of economic diversification through state-of-the-art projects.