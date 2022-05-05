Maritime Security: NNS KADA pays port call to Cape Town Port

As part of scheduled port calls on her homeward voyage to Nigeria, Nigerian Navy Ship KADA (NNS KADA) has paid a port call to Cape Town Port, South Africa. This comes 13 days after the ship had paid a similar historic visit to Port of Mombasa, Kenya. This is contained in statement signed by the Director of Information, Nigerian Navy Commodore Ayo-Vaughan.

The statement reels out that, on arrival at Cape Town, of NNS KADA was received by Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Amb. Mohammed Manta and a delegation from the Naval Headquarters led by the Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Monday Unurhiere who represented the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS). In his goodwill message to the ship crew, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa stated that the visit of the Landing Ship Tank will further strengthen bilateral relations between Nigeria and South Africa.

His Excellency Mohammed Manta added that the induction of NNS KADA will further bolster the Federal Government’s effort in ensuring adequate maritime security in Nigeria and the West African Sub-Region. Relatedly, while delivering his remarks during the reception of the ship, the CNS representative, Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Monday Unurhiere reaffirmed that the visit will enhance collaborative efforts between the Nigerian and South African navies. Rear Admiral Unurhiere further added that the induction of NNS KADA into the Nigerian Navy Fleet will no doubt reinforce security in the Gulf of Guinea region.

During her stay in South Africa, NNS KADA is scheduled to carry out naval diplomatic activities before departing for Luanda, Angola. Additionally, sporting and social functions earmarked for the visit include a volleyball match with the South African Navy Fleet as well as a cocktail and ceremonial sunset to be hosted by the ship. It would be recalled that NNS KADA left the United Arab Emirates on Friday 1 April 2022 and she is expected to arrive Nigeria.