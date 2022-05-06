PDP Presidential Ticket: Hayatudeen lobbies lawmakers, vow to end insecurity

A presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, Hayatudeen Mohammed has vowed to end the insecurity ravaging Nigeria if he clinches the PDP ticket and wins the 2023 presidential election. Hayatu-Deen who disclosed this when he paid a consultative visit to the PDP House of Representatives Caucus in Abuja said that his greatest motivation for going into politics is not just to fix the economy but to stop the spate of bloodletting in the country occasioned by the activities of bandits.

He said: “With sufficient checks and balances, we can actually make this country one of the greatest nations on the face of this planet. I would say without fear of contradiction, that my greatest motivation for going in is not just to fix the economy which is at the root of all of our problems but to stop the ocean of blood, leashed in this country. It is mind boggling and it’s almost unbelievable.

“Nobody with a conscience will see our sons and daughters and their grandchildren and mothers and sisters and aunts and uncles being slaughtered all over the place.” The aspirant, who promised to unlock the nation’s economy, added that “with my motivation, my background experience, and as somebody with a proven track record of transformation, I will go in and unlock that switch, turn it on again, and take this country to the stratosphere.

“Nigerians are phenomenal people. The intrapreneurial energy that flows through the veins on Nigeria, is unparalleled. I can only compare it to the United States because the human intelligence in this country is unbelievable. But there are barriers that are holding us back.

Responding, the House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu encouraged the aspirant to continue in their consensus drive, adding, “that brings me to the issue of the unity that all of you went round, crisscrossing this nation, seeking for understanding amongst yourself, aspiring to lead this nation.