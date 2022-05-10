2023 Presidency: I’ll obey PDP’s supremacy in choice of candidate – Bala Mohammed

A Presidential aspirant and the Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed has said that he will obey the choice of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in choosing its Presidential flag bearer in the 2023 elections.

He stated this in an interview at the party’s secretariat in Minna after meeting with delegates ahead of the party’s primary. “As a Democrat, I will obey and accept the party supremacy in choosing its flag bearer for the 2023 general elections,” he said.

However, he said he is presenting himself before the party elders, members, and Nigerians for them to take a decision on who will lead them.

Governor Bala Mohammed explained that zoning is not a problem but a formula to ensure equity and justice, which is commendable.