No extension of timeline for party primaries – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday said it has no intention of extending the timeline for party primaries. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu made the comment while speaking at a consultative meeting with leaders of political parties in Abuja.

Political parties in the country had asked INEC to extend the timelines for the 2023 general elections by two months. Specifically, the parties want slight changes to the primaries’ timeline, as stipulated by the electoral umpire. But Yakubu insisted the timeline for primaries remains fixed between April 4 and June 3.

“Twice in the last two weeks, the Commission had cause to remind political parties of the necessity for strict compliance with the timelines for party primaries,” the INEC Chairman said.