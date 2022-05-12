2022 FA Cup final: Chelsea & Liverpool’s marathon 2021-22 in numbers

They have scored 261 goals between them, made 13 trips to a total of eight different countries and been involved in six penalty shootouts. Now Chelsea and Liverpool are preparing to meet in the FA Cup final towards the end of what has been an exhausting season for both clubs.

After Liverpool defeated Chelsea 11-10 on penalties in the Carabao Cup final in February, it is the first time the same teams have met in the League Cup and FA Cup final in the same season since Arsenal and Sheffield Wednesday in 1993. The Gunners lifted both trophies that year, winning 2-1 in the League Cup final and 2-1 after extra time in an FA Cup final replay.

The meeting of Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley for the second time in 76 days is an illustration of how deep both clubs have gone in the cup competitions. Liverpool’s progression to the Champions League final means they will have played every possible fixture possible this season.

Chelsea were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid at the quarter-final stage but have played in the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup, winning both competitions.