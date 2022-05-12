SGF directs Emefiele, heads of agencies, others with political ambition to resign

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has directed the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, ambassadors, heads of agencies, and other government appointees with political ambition to step down.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the directive affected the CBN Governor who is among the heads of extra-ministerial departments. “For the avoidance of doubt, this directive affects all Ministers, Heads, and Members of Extra-Ministerial Departments, Agencies and Parastatals of Government, Ambassadors as well as other political appointees who desire to contest for elective offices,” read the circular issued hours after President Muhammadu Buhari’s ordered members of the cabinet seeking offices in next year’s poll to resign.

The SGF noted that those affected should hand over to the most senior persons next to them.

“For smooth running of the machinery of government and our foreign Missions, affected Ministers are to hand over to Ministers of State where they exist or to the Permanent Secretary, where there is no Minister of Ambassadors shall hand over to their Deputy Heads of Mission or the most senior Foreign Service Officer in line with established practices,” he explained.