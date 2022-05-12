[UPDATED] PDP NEC dumps zoning, throws contest for presidential ticket open

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has opted to throw the contest for its presidential ticket open rather than zone it to a particular region of the country.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, announced this decision on Wednesday while briefing reporters at the party’s secretariat in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after the NEC meeting. He informed reporters that the decision was part of the resolutions reached at the end of the 96th PDP NEC meeting, which was well attended by various party leaders.

“After a very extensive deliberation, NEC aligned with the recommendation of the PDP National Zoning Committee that the presidential election should now be left open. The Party should also work towards consensus candidate where possible,” the communique read in part.

“NEC noted the recommendation of the Zoning Committee that in the interest of justice and fair play, the Party should take decision on Zoning timeously so as to prevent complications to the process.”