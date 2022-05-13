2023: Jonathan has not resigned his membership of the PDP – Party Spokesman

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has not resigned as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This is according to the National Publicity Secretary of the main opposition party, Debo Ologunagba, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily monitored by Core TV News.

“As far as today, I am not aware of his resignation from the membership of the party [PDP]” he said on Friday amid speculations that the former Nigerian leader is joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) to vie for the presidential seat in next year’s poll. “I would assume it is safe to say that he is a member of the party,” the PDP spokesman maintained. “If events follow thereafter, we can speak to that.”

According to him, the party would not respond to rumours about Jonathan’s defection, saying there are no facts to prove such. Ologunagba said questions about the former president’s defection speculations should be channeled to him and his ward in Bayelsa State.

“Membership of the party is personal. Membership of the party is at the ward level,” he added.