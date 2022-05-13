Premier League player of the season: Kevin de Bruyne & Mohamed Salah among nominees

Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah are among eight nominees for the Premier League player of the season award. Midfielder De Bruyne and forward Salah are both former winners of the award.

City and Liverpool have two players nominated, with Joao Cancelo and Trent Alexander-Arnold also included. West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen, Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka, Tottenham forward Son Heung-min and Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse complete the list.

City are top of the Premier League, leading title rivals Liverpool by three points with two games remaining. Egypt’s Salah is leading the Golden Boot race with 22 goals, while De Bruyne has 15 goals and seven assists this season. Both players were on the shortlist last season, with City defender Ruben Dias winning the award.

The winner is decided by votes from the public on the Premier League website, combined with those of the 20 Premier League club captains and a panel of football experts.