Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal: Spurs increase top-four pressure on Gunners with victory

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said “a beautiful game was destroyed” as his side suffered a damaging blow in their top-four hopes with a north London derby defeat at Tottenham. Spurs won 3-0 to move within a point of their rivals with two games remaining.

Tottenham’s opener came from the penalty spot before Arsenal had Rob Holding sent off. “If I say what I think I am suspended for six months,” said Arteta when asked about the officiating. “I don’t know how to lie so I prefer not to say what I think. I cannot say what I think. “I am not unhappy with my players. I am proud of my players. I want the referee to come in front of the camera and explain his decisions. It’s a shame because such a beautiful game was destroyed.

“The decision was made. We can’t change it. The referee has to make a decision in football.”Tottenham manager Antonio Conte declined to add his opinion on the decisions but did not hold back on his opposite number. “He complains a lot,” the Italian said of Arteta. “He has to focus more on his team. He has to focus more on his work.

“He has to continue to work because he’s a very good [coach]. To hear someone complain all the time is not so good.