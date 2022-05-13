UPDATED: Buhari meets with outgoing ministers, thanks them for their service

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with ministers who are seeking elective offices in 2023 and thanked them for their services to the nation. The President said this in a valedictory session at the Council Chamber in Abuja on Friday. He thanked them for their cooperation as he admonished other members of the cabinet to be more diligent and committed to the success of the administration.

On whether former President Goodluck Jonathan has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), he stated that the party is in the best position to know. In a briefing after the meeting with the outgoing ministers, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed that ten ministers are leaving. According to him, some of the ministers have tendered their resignation while the others are in the process of doing so.

Those who were at the meeting include the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Uche Ogar; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen.

Others are the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Goodwill Akpabio; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu. Nine were physically present while the former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, who is the tenth, was absent with reason.

The meeting follows the President’s recent directive to all ministers and political appointees contesting for various elective positions to resign from their appointments on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.