IPOB: No plan to suspend Facebook over alleged use to incite violence – FG

The Federal Government on Wednesday said it has no plans to suspend Facebook over the alleged use of the platform to incite violence by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

But addressing journalists after the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said Facebook has assured that it will take action against posts that incite violence on its platform. He also reacted to the ministers who declared their intention to seek elective positions but were yet to resign their appointment.

The minister explained that President Muhammadu Buhari has the sole power to confirm the status of the affected ministers. Suspected IPOB members have launched a series of attacks in the South-East, destroying some security formations as well as killing some innocent persons in the region.

Most recently, an army couple were killed on April 30 in Imo State, a situation that made the military authorities to say IPOB was not promoting the interest of the Igbos.