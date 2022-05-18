Lagos bans ‘Okada’ operation in six LGAs

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday banned commercial motorcycles, also known as Okada, from operating in six local government areas of the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the ban during a meeting with police chiefs in the state, saying it is “total and indefinite”. The affected local councils are Ikeja, Surulere, Eto-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa, the governor said.

“After a critical review of our restriction on Okada activities in the first six local government areas where we restricted them on February 1, 2020, we have seen that the menace has not abated,” Sanwo-Olu was quoted as saying in a statement issued after the meeting.

“We are now directing a total ban on Okada activities across the highways and bridges within these six local government and their local council development areas, effective from June 1, 2022.”