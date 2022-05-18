Rangers in Seville: Thousands in city ready for Europa final

Tens of thousands of Rangers fans are in Seville ahead of one the biggest matches in the club’s history. Police expected up to 100,000 supporters of the Glasgow team to travel to the Spanish city for the Europa League final.

They will be joined by 50,000 fans of German side Eintracht Frankfurt. The vast majority of those who have travelled do not have tickets for the game in the 42,700-capacity Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Only 9,500 tickets were originally sold to Rangers fans, although more are believed to have been made available in recent days.

Ticketless Rangers fans will be able to watch the match at the 57,000-capacity Estadio La Cartuja in the north of the city – where Celtic lost the 2003 Uefa Cup final to Porto.