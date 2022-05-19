Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Gabon captain retires from international football

Gabon captain and Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has retired from international football, a fortnight before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign begins. The 32-year-old made a total of 68 appearances for the Panthers and scored 29 goals, making him the nation’s all-time leading scorer.

The Gabon Football Federation (Fegafoot) said it had received a letter from Aubameyang announcing his decision. “After 13 years of representing my country with pride, I would like to tell you that I am ending my international career,” the former Arsenal star wrote. “I would like to thank the Gabonese people and all those who have supported me in the good times as well as the bad ones.

“I will always have great memories like the day I made my debut, or the day I came back from Nigeria with the African Player of the Year award. Sharing it with everyone is an unforgettable moment. “I want to thank my father who made me want to be like him and I hope I made him proud in wearing our colours.”

In response, Fegafoot recognised his “immense career” and a player “who knew how to promote, thanks to his professionalism, the image of Gabon around the world”.