Antonio Rudiger: Chelsea defender says ‘difficult’ contract talks and uncertainty over future behind exit

Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger says “difficult” contract negotiations and a lack of communication are the reasons behind his departure from the club. The defender, whose deal with the Blues expires this summer, was offered a contract worth more than £200,000 to stay at Chelsea.

However, Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign the Germany international. “I leave this club with a heavy heart. It has meant everything to me,” Rudiger told The Players’ Tribune. “Unfortunately, my contract negotiations had already started to get difficult last fall. “Business is business, but when you don’t hear any news from the club from August to January, the situation becomes complicated.”

Rudiger, who joined Chelsea for an initial £29m from Roma in 2017, is expected to sign a four-year deal at the Bernabeu. He has made over 200 appearances for Chelsea, winning the Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup and the FA Cup. “We’re not robots, you know? You cannot wait for months with so much uncertainty about your future,” he said.

“Obviously, no one saw the sanctions coming, but in the end, other big clubs were showing interest, and I had to make a decision.”