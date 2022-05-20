Deborah: Tambuwal lifts curfew in Sokoto, bans ‘all forms of procession’

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Friday lifted a curfew imposed on Sokoto metropolis over the unrest that followed the killing of Deborah Samuel. The Governor also banned all forms of procession in the state indefinitely.

Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, was lynched by a mob over alleged blasphemy. The police arrested two suspects in connection with the killing but a protest demanding their release soon followed.

“Acting on enabling powers under section 176 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, section 1, 2 and 4 of the Public Order Act and section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, the Governor of Sokoto State, Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, Mutawallen Sokoto has after due consultations, lifted the curfew imposed on Sokoto metropolis with immediate effect,” a statement signed by Commissioner of Information, Isah Bajini Galadanci, said days after the curfew was imposed.

“The Governor has urged the general public to be law abiding and remain peaceful at all times stressing the need for peaceful co-existence amongst the people in the State. “He reiterated the need for peace as the necessary foundation for any meaningful development.