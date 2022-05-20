Patrick Vieira: Police & FA investigating after Crystal Palace boss involved in altercation with fan

Police and the Football Association are investigating after Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation with a fan following their Premier League defeat at Everton. Television footage showed him being taunted by an Everton supporter as fans ran on to the pitch at full-time.

The Frenchman appeared to kick out at the fan before being ushered away by other supporters. Police say they have not received a formal complaint about the incident. “Merseyside Police is investigating an altercation on the pitch at Goodison Park following the Everton v Crystal Palace match on Thursday,” the force said in a statement.

“We are working with Everton to gather all available CCTV footage and are speaking to witnesses. “No formal complaint has been received and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.” Everton staged a stunning comeback to win and retain their top-flight status. “I have nothing to say about that,” Vieira said when asked about the incident during his post-match news conference.

Everton manager Frank Lampard said: “I feel for Patrick. I didn’t get him at the end. I would have said, ‘come in with us’ – although he might not have wanted that. “Of course he ran 80 yards across the pitch and it’s not easy.”