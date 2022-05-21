2023: Osinbajo meets Osun delegates, vows to hit ground running as president

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has said he has acquired the experience, understanding, and knowledge to hit the ground running from day one if he becomes the country’s President.

Osinbajo stated this on Friday in Osogbo, Osun State, while addressing party delegates as part of his national consultation visit ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential primary election. He said although it takes one and a half to two years for a new person in government to understand the system and start to perform, in his own case, the almost eight years spent as vice president has positioned him to start working from day one.

“You all know why I’m here. The reason for my being here is because I have put myself forward as a presidential aspirant. I have served for eight years in government and I understand what it takes to govern this country,” he said.

“I have the knowledge, understanding, and experience to govern this country. I can hit the ground running from day one if I become the President of Nigeria. Everybody in government knows that it takes even a governor up to one year to understand the nitty-gritty of government.”