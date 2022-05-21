NRC cancels resumption of train services on Abuja-Kaduna route

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Friday suspended the resumption of train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route amid pressure from families of victims abducted by terrorists.

Gunmen had on March 28 used explosives to kill nine passengers and injured others while kidnapping about 50 victims, the NRC suspended operations on the route indefinitely.

However, the corporation announced earlier in the week that it will resume services on May 23, a situation that did not augur well with the victims’ families who threatened to disrupt operations. But in a statement issued by NRC’s spokesman, Yakub Mahmood, the agency said a new date would be announced soonest.

“Sequel to our earlier Press Release No. 10 dated 16th May 2022 on the above caption, the General Public is kindly invited to note the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is announcing a shift in the resumption date for Abuja Kaduna,” he said in the statement.

While apologising for the delay in the resumption of train services, Mahmood assured the distraught families that it was working hard to secure the victims’ release.