2023 Presidency: Wike woos Abia PDP delegates, pledges to protect interest of Igbos

Rivers State Governor and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nyesom Wike, has pledged to protect the interests of Igbos if elected as Nigeria’s President in 2023. He made the pledge on Saturday during a visit to the PDP delegates in Abia State where he also met with the state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu in Umuahia.

According to Wike, he is the only PDP presidential aspirant to publicly declare Igbos’ interest with courage. The Rivers governor also stated that he is ending his presidential campaign ahead of the opposition’s primary slated for May 28. “I am coming to run for President, not just on account of my own, a lot of my friends put heads together to say ‘look it is important that you lead this battle to rescue Nigeria’” he said.

“I say so with all amount of seriousness and I challenge anybody who is from the southern part of Nigeria, the South-South or South-East. check all of us, who can even defend the interests of Ndi Igbos?”

In his remark, Governor Ikpeazu told the delegates that Wike has paid his dues and will not abandon the PDP even if the primaries do not work in his favour. He said, “Governor Wike has paid his dues, he has fought for this party, he has stood for this party. He has never changed parties and he will not change parties despite the outcome of the convention whenever it comes.