Kylian Mbappe: Paris St-Germain forward signs new three-year deal with French champions

France forward Kylian Mbappe has agreed to stay at Paris St-Germain, turning down a move to Real Madrid. He has signed a lucrative new three-year deal with the French champions. The 2018 World Cup winner, 23, had been heavily linked with a move to Spain but has committed his future to PSG.

Spain’s La Liga reacted angrily to the news, calling the deal “scandalous” and announcing it plans to file a complaint to Uefa as well as French and EU authorities. “This type of agreement threatens the economic sustainability of European football,” read a La Liga statement, adding that it put “hundreds of thousands of jobs and sporting integrity at risk in the medium term, not only from European competitions, but also from our domestic leagues”.

According to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, writing last month, PSG were prepared to offer Mbappe a 150m euro signing-on fee to keep him for another two seasons. He had agreed a financial package with Real months ago for a potential switch to Spain, but has decided not to join Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Mbappe said he was “very happy” to stay at PSG after he and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi announced the striker’s new deal on Parc des Princes pitch before his side played Metz in their final Ligue 1 match of the season.