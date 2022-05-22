PDP to go ahead with primaries as scheduled for Sunday, May 22

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it will go ahead with its primaries scheduled for Sunday, May 22. This information was contained in a brief communique by Hon. Umar Bature, the PDP’s National Organizing Secretary.

Hon Bature revealed to aspirants to various elective positions in the 2023 general election, delegates and teeming members of the party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the primaries to nominate candidates for the 2023 general elections will commence as officially scheduled.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the State Houses of Assembly Primaries to elect our State House of Assembly candidates will hold on Sunday, May 22, 2022, the House of Representatives Primaries to elect our House of Representatives candidates will also hold on Sunday, May 22.”

However, Hon Bature stated that the Senatorial Primary to elect the Senatorial candidates will hold on Monday, May 23. He noted that the National Working Committee has approved that in the event of unforeseen logistic situations activities of the Senatorial Primary may extend to Tuesday, May 24, 2022.