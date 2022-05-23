Insecurity: This Govt would not rest until peace is fully restored in Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-echoed his government’s resolve to restore peace to every part of the country. Buhari said this on Monday during the 58th anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force held in Kano State.

“This government would not rest until peace and security are fully restored to our nation,” he said in his speech. The President, who congratulated the NAF and other security agencies for their sacrifices toward peace, assured of his government’s continued support.

“I want to assure you that your sacrifices are well appreciated by Nigerians,” Buhari stated.