ASUU, Polytechnic lecturers, others to get N34b minimum wage adjustment arrears – FG

The Federal Government has said it would spend about N34 billion on the ongoing payment of minimum wage consequential adjustments to education sector workers with effect from 2019.

According to a statement by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, the beneficiaries include the members of the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and their counterparts in the Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, disclosed this while responding to questions from Labour correspondents in Abuja on the prolonged ASUU strike. According to Ngige, the universities would get N23.5b, the polytechnics N6b and the Colleges of Education N4b, totaling about N34b.

Regarding the ASUU strike, the Minister said the committees set up during the last tripartite-plus meeting of the government and university-based unions were given a fortnight to turn in their report, and they were still working.