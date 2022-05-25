Senator Ekweremadu withdraws from Enugu PDP governorship primaries

Senator Ike Ekweremadu will no longer be taking part in the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) holding in Enugu State today. This is according to a statement by the Director General of Ekweremadu’s Ikeoha Campaign Organisation, Ogbo Asogwa.

“We wish to inform our supporters and Nigerians that the former Deputy President of the Senate and foremost governorship aspirant in Enugu State, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, will not be participating in the PDP governorship primary election scheduled for this Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

“Meanwhile, we continue to trust God as we appreciate our teeming supporters and the good people of Enugu State for the enormous goodwill they have ceaselessly invested in the actualisation of the “Pathway to a New Enugu State”.

“We urge them to remain peaceful and be assured that we will keep them abreast of our decision on the way forward,” Asogwa’s brief statement read.