BREAKING: Supreme Court reserves judgement on 2022 Electoral Act

The Supreme Court has reserved judgement in a suit filed by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation, seeking an interpretation of Section 84(12) of the electoral act, 2022. The seven-man panel led by Justice Mohammed Dattijo, says the date will be communicated to the parties involved in the suit.

The Apex Court arrived at this conclusion, after taking arguments from parties and adopting their processes. At the proceedings on Thursday, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), and the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), brought an application, seeking to be joined as interested parties.

APGA, however, opted out by withdrawing its application for joinder which was subsequently struck out by the Apex Court. The NBA, however, stood firm, insisting that Nigerians do not have representation in the suit, that is why it has opted to join the matter.

In the suit, the defendants were the National Assembly, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and the Attorney General of Rivers State, on account of this the NBA insisted it was to represent the interest of Nigerians by joining the suit.

