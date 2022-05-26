Buhari departs Abuja for AU Summit in Equatorial Guinea

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday leave Abuja to participate in the African Union Extra-ordinary Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, says that this year’s summit will be focusing on security. “The three-day summit, which will hold on May 26th-28th, will also focus on Humanitarian Challenges in Africa, with related issues on migration, refugees, returnees, and internally displaced persons.

“At the summit, the African leaders will look at Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government, with attendant spiraling effects on human rights and economies”, the statement read in parts.

President Buhari will join other Heads of State and Government to deliberate on humanitarian challenges, hopes, and challenges in Africa, and participate in the adoption of the Assembly Declaration on Humanitarian Summit and the pledging conference. On security and governance, the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union will take a united position on terrorism and unconstitutional change of government, and reach agreements on new approaches to stem the tide.

President Buhari will also hold sideline meetings with some leaders during the meeting in Malabo. Mrs. Aisha Buhari, who is the President of the African First Ladies’ Peace Mission, is accompanying her husband to the African Union meeting.