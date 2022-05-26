Cocaine Saga: Kyari, six others back in court over drug trafficking

Suspended police officer Abba Kyari and six others have been brought back to court to answer to drug trafficking related offences brought against them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The NDLEA had filed eight counts of hard drugs trafficking against Mr Kyari, who is also wanted in the United States for his relationship with convicted fraudster, Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas.

Those arraigned along with Mr Kyari include Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Sunday Ubua, Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirigba, Inspector John Nuhu, Chibuinna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

Mr Kyari, before his suspension, was a former Deputy Commissioner of Police.