Insecurity: Soludo imposes curfew on eight Anambra LGAs

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, on Wednesday imposed a curfew on eight local government areas of the state. In a state-wide broadcast in Awka, Soludo said the curfew will commence on Thursday from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.

He equally banned motorcycles, commercial tricycles also called Keke, and shuttle buses from operating in the affected local councils on Mondays until the sit-at-home order completely stops.

“With effect from tomorrow, Thursday, 26th May 2022, a 6 pm to 6 am curfew is hereby placed on motorcycles (Okada), tricycles (Keke), and shuttle buses in the Aguata, Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ogbaru, Orumba North and Orumba South Local Governments until further notice,” he stated.