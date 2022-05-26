Jose Mourinho: ‘A serial winner who has brought Roma to life’

Jose Mourinho has enjoyed greater achievements in his glittering managerial career, but Roma’s Europa Conference League triumph reduced him to tears after the ‘Special One’ delivered the Italian club their first major European trophy.

Europe’s third-tier club competition has been derided in some quarters, but for Mourinho the win over Feyenoord was every bit as important as his two Champions League triumphs with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010.

Mourinho becomes the first manager to win all three major European competitions after making it five wins in five European finals. “Football is about winning and Mourinho wins,” said former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves on BT Sport.

“He’s a serial winner and he has brought this Roma team to life.”