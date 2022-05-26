Lagos APC Guber primary poll begins as Sanwo-Olu battles two others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Lagos State has commenced with an accreditation exercise at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Stadium. Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are on the ground for the event. APC supporters are also gathered at the venue to take part in the voting exercise.

The Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is contesting for the 2023 governorship seat, is also present. The Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila is also at the Onikan Stadium.

Governor Sanwo-Olu as well as two other aspirants – former Commissioner of Energy, Mister Wale Oluwo; former Permanent Secretary from the Ministry of Energy, Mister Mustapha Olorunfemi, who both served during the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode – are all contesting for the governorship position in Lagos State under the party.

Five delegates from 245 across 20 recognised local government areas – totalling 1,225 delegates – are expected to cast their votes. Meanwhile, the State House of Assembly primaries is ongoing in different wards across the southwest state.