NUT President defeats Senate Majority Leader, clinches APC governorship ticket in Kebbi

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and Deputy President of NLC, Dr. Nasir Idris has been elected Governorship Candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi state.

Nasir Idris garnered one thousand and fifty five (1055) votes to defeat two other contestants at the party’s primary election in Birnin Kebbi. The chairman of the APC Kebbi governorship primaries (National Secretariat), Hon. Idris Yahuza Ya’akub, declared the outcome of the election in the early hours of Friday.

Senate Majority Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi who was one of the contestants, scored zero vote while the third aspirant, retired Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs, Abubakar Mallam secured thirty five votes. In his acceptance speech, the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Nasir Idris, commended Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for making it possible for the party to conduct the primary election, smoothly, peaceful, hitch free and transparent.

Dr. Nasir thanked all delegates, APC Members and people of Kebbi State for entrusting him with the leadership position which will entail steering the affairs of the state if elected governor. He pledged to build upon the foundation of societal progress already laid by Governor Bagudu.